‘Hairspray’ Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky has come out publicly as gay.

The singer and actress made the big announcement on Sunday (June 28). “Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie ... I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray,” she wrote alongside a TikTok video.

In true fashion, Blonsky used Diana Ross's iconic song, "I'm Coming Out," to reveal to her followers that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community. She frolicked in her backyard and danced to the beat while lip-syncing to the song.

She followed up her viral TikTok with an Instagram post that simply read, "I'm gay," with rainbow confetti.

In May 2019, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she has been in a relationship with someone named Dani, who identifies as non-binary.

"I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship," Blonsky told E! News at the time. "[I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally."

