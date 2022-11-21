Nova Twins can't help but live up to their cosmic namesake.

The bright, fiery rockers from London have been friends since childhood, resulting in an undeniable chemistry that translates into their music. Composed of vocalist-guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South, Nova Twins throw it back to the aesthetics of '90s and '00s girl groups with their coordinating outfits and makeup, while simultaneously looking to the future with their innovative, electrifying brand of rock.

Released June 17, their full-length sophomore album Supernova received critical acclaim and was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize, which is awarded to the best album in the U.K. As for the band's live shows, Nova Twins are known for creating a space of unity and acceptance. Everyone is welcome to mosh at a Nova Twins show, no matter who they are or where they come from.

That attitude can be scarce in the white male-dominated rock community, but Nova Twins are part of a new wave of rock stars who embody what the genre truly means.

Below, Nova Twins tell PopCrush about touring, their first concerts and which songs inspire the best mosh pits.

What was the most fun song to perform on tour? Is there a certain track that always gets a pit going?

We would say it changes from city to city but the end of "Cleopatra" gets the pit warmed up. "Choose Your Fighter" is so fun to play, too! We also do a whole mosh/twerk-off thing on "Puzzles," which people have been going crazy for. It’s so amazing to see everyone letting loose.

What song elicited the most surprising reaction from the crowd?

"Wave." It’s an old song from our first-ever EP that we still like to play just because of the way people react to it. It’s nice to see some of our first songs still living on. From our Supernova album, "K.M.B." has been going down well as a fun revenge song that the crowd likes to [channel] their aggression to bad exes!

Do you have a favorite on stage moment or story from the tour?



We had a proposal at our Chicago gig! It was our first one and it was such a special moment. The crowd went wild. Congratulations to Sue and John!

What does a normal tour day look like for Nova Twins?

We just did a TikTok about people’s expectations on tour vs. reality. We spend most of it in the van for hours on end — we sleep, listen to music, play silly games to pass the time but that's about it. Tour life equates to van life for us at the moment. The gigs at the end of it all make the long journeys worth it!

Where did the Supernova title come from for your album?

It was inevitable that we would call our album that at some point. Our band name came from the word "supernova," and it’s also what we call our fanbase. We picked the name shortly after the album was written and it just felt right with the sonic energy and uplifting vibe we wanted to put across. There was another name on the back burner but it was too dark so we canned it.

You recently covered Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” How did you guys put your Nova Twins spin on it, and why did you choose that song?

We have always loved Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé, so we took BBC Live Lounge as an opportunity to do our [alt-rock] version of her latest release. We changed it up a lot sonically with heavy bass and drums, adding punky vocals that occasionally crossed over into the original R&B melody. We had a lot of fun experimenting with it.

How long does it take you to do your iconic makeup looks?



You know what? It can take [anywhere] from 15 to 20 minutes to an hour! If we have the time, we will happily sit there for a full hour, but that's usually a luxury and never ends up happening. We are always rushing around, so we have learned to do it quickly and effectively. Either way, we do enjoy it!

How do you guys decide what to wear on stage? How does fashion play into your aesthetic as musicians?

When we make our clothes, we will go to the fabric shop and choose the same materials but go home and make them separately to surprise each other with our individual designs. We still look in sync but the design varies, which is part of the fun! On tour we usually color-code the outfits: "What are we wearing? Purple? Red?" Then we just go for the set we fancy, depending on the weather and how we are feeling.

What were each of your first concerts?

Amy: I honestly don’t know. Maybe Beyoncé or Pink; or possibly an indie band that no longer exists…

Georgia: Beyoncé was my first big concert! Blew my little 11-year-old mind.