Obsessed Kylie Jenner Fan Arrested Outside Her Home After Violating a Restraining Order

An obsessed fan was arrested for violating a restraining order after trying to gain access to Kylie Jenner's home over the weekend.

TMZ reported that the police were called on a man named Jrue Mesgan after he showed up at the gate to Jenner's Beverly Hills property and tried to buzz in. Security recognized him and informed law enforcement.

This is not the first time Mesgan has allegedly attempted to visit Jenner at her home in recent months. After several such attempts, she was granted a stay-away order against the stalker. His latest visit violated said order.

Mesgan was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor violation of a court order. He is being held on a $20,000 bail.

TMZ obtained a photo of him being escorted off the property by two police officers. In the photo, he has his hands behind his back as though they may be cuffed.

It is unclear if Jenner was home at the time of Mesgan's latest attempt to enter the property.

Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has dealt with several other stalkers over the years. She's faced several in 2021 alone.

Just this month, TMZ reported that a 23-year-old fan was arrested after hopping a fence and knocking on what he thought was Jenner's front door. He was carrying a bouquet of flowers and reportedly planned on proposing to the reality TV star and makeup mogul. However, in fact had the wrong house and was knocking on a neighbor's door. The unnamed fan was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

Another stalker was arrested on Jenner's property this June, according to The U.S. Sun. This one — a 35-year-old man — had made several attempts to visit the home and would always leave when caught by security. However in June he refused to leave and was arrested after police were called to the scene. Jenner was reportedly not on the property during that attempt.