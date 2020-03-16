Orlando Bloom Reveals He Swore Off Sex Before Dating Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom was celibate for six months before he started dating Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star made some candid revelations about his sex life prior to his relationship with the "Never Worn White" singer. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, he explained how his friend, Laird Hamilton, suggested he try celibacy to help him get his priorities in check.

“Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,'" Bloom explained. "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

The actor originally planned to remain celibate for three months but found himself "enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself."

He also said he avoided any form of sexual stimulation during this period. "It was insane," Bloom admitted. "I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there."

The 39-year-old eventually crossed paths with Perry at the 2016 Golden Globes and the rest is history. "She's very surprising," Bloom said of his fiancée, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child. "She's witty and smart and intelligent. She's charismatic, but she's direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me."