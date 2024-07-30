Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears for Criticizing Her Dancing, Suggests ‘Changing a Few Movements’

Ozzy Osbourne is backtracking on his words regarding Britney Spears' dancing and has apologized to her.

On the latest episode of the family's podcast called The Osbournes, Ozzy backtracks and issued an apology, but still had some words for Spears.

"Britney, I really owe you an apology, I'm so sorry for making that comment," he said.

"However, it would be better if you didn't do the same f---ing dance every day, every day. Change a few movements," he continued.

"I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day. I love you, and I think you're beautiful," Ozzy furthered.

Ozzy's daughter Kelly had some supportive words for Spears as well.

"I was gonna say, 'Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I am sorry if any of us offended you," she added.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Appears to Clap Back at Justin Timberlake

Almost two weeks ago, Ozzy was slammed by Spears for his words regarding her dancing.

"I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–-ing day," he said at the time.

"It’s sad, very, very sad," he went on to add.

Spears saw their comments and shared her own statement on the situation.

"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off," Spears said.

"I know what it's like to be judged so it's a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow!!!" her statement continued.

Spears noted that there are "incredibly cruel people" out there and that she has to be "careful who you allow in your circle and your heart."