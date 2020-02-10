‘Parasite’s Historic Best Picture Oscar Win Celebrated on Social Media

Korean director Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed thriller Parasite took home the win for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday (Feb. 9) night, making history as the first non-English language film to receive the award in the Academy Awards' 92-year show history.

The film was nominated for six awards and took home four wins: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and International Feature Film.

The cast and crew immediately received a standing ovation from the crowd and gave a rather short acceptance speech as the awards show went over into the next time slot. "I'm speechless," producer Kwak Sin-ae told the crowd, grinning from ear to ear.

When the microphone was turned off on them mid-speech, the crowd, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and numerous other stars in the audience, began to cheer them on to finish their speech, demanding The Academy turn their mic back on.

The cast and crew acknowledged that the triumphant win was history in the making and thanked viewers for their support.

Watch their acceptance speech, below.

Nominees in the category included: Ford v. Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, which won for Best Sound Editing; The Irishman starring Robert De Niro; Jojo Rabbit starring Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson, which won Best Adapted Screenplay earlier in the show; The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix; Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson; 1917 starring George MacKay, which won for Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects; and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

See fan reactions to Parasite's history-making win, below.