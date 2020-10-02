Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kris Jenner's new lawsuit, parrots cursing at zoo visitors and more, below!

Parrots Removed From Zoo After Swearing at Visitors

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in the U.K. received parrots back in August to show at their zoo, but never did they think that the birds would spew obscene language at their visitors! Even with all the cursing, audiences seemed to love it, which "triggered" the parrots to continue. After quarantine, the parrots were returned to public display, yet still shouted profanity. The park workers were concerned that the behavior would offend visitors and decided to move the the naughty birds out of showing. (via TheShadeRoom)

Study Finds Moving More Stressful Than Getting Divorce

In a survey conducted by North American Van Lines, 1,000 Americans who recently moved were asked about the most stressful moments from their lives. Interestingly, 45 percent of respondents said that moving was one of those anxiety-filled events. Second to that would be getting a divorce, according to 44 percent of respondents. In the sample of people who recently moved that did so alone, 43 percent said that they would never do it again. (via StudyFinds)

Kris Jenner Sued for Sexual Harassment, Accused of Groping Ex-Bodyguard

A former bodyguard for Kris Jenner filed a lawsuit alleging that he was the victim of unwanted harassment and sexual advances, as well as racial discrimination, gender discrimination and a hostile work environment. The lawsuit started back in May 2017. Jenner has denied all claims. (via The Blast)

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Premieres Friday

RiRi has released the trailer for her annual Savage X Fenty show, featuring stars such as Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Paris Hilton. The event will also include performances from Willow Smith, Miguel, Bad Bunny and more. Watch a sexy sneak peek, below.

Billie Eilish Releases Music Video for New Bond Theme



Billie Eilish released her music video for "No Time To Die," the theme for the upcoming James Bond movie set to be released in theaters on November 20. Eilish said that making a song and music video for the iconic movie series was "such an honor." The music video sees Bond being lured back into spying after an old friend asks him to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Tory Lanez Claims Innocence in First Video Since Megan Thee Stallion Shooting



Tory Lanez released a music video for his new song, "Most High," which has already reached nearly 10 million views and trended at No. 9 on YouTube. The video shows compilation clips of Lanez conquering battles and living the luxurious life. Back in July, the artist was arrested for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the leg. In his music video, he claims, "I walk away free cuz I'm innocent."