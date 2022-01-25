Paul Wall rarely gives an insight into his personal life, but in a recent chat with the FAQ Podcast, the Texas- based rapper got candid about his relationship with his biological father.

The 40-year-old detailed how his father left home when he was very young. At the time, his mother kept the details of his departure a secret from him and his sister.

"He left us when I was about 5 or 6-years-old and I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were 'bout to get kidnapped," he told the host, adding that as he got older he became more curious about the man who left.

"But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, 'Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?' That's when I found out horrible things," the "Bizzy Body" rapper explained, noting he finally found out the kind of man his dad was.

"Man, I can't believe this stuff, my biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester," Wall said, before going a little further explaining what the man had allegedly done.

"He ended up kidnapping a girl — he started a 'relationship' with her when she was 12 or 13 years old," he continued. "Then, when she became 14 or 15, he 'married' her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him."

Wall said his father was a "drug addict," but at the time his mom shielded him from the harsh realities and ensured that he had people to talk to in order for him to grow up in a healthy environment.

The DJ, real name Paul Michael Slayton, explained it was therapy that got him to be able to finally start talking about his dad and the awful things he had done.

Wall also revealed that his dad is now a youth pastor in a church and it doesn't sit well with him knowing his history.

Despite not having the best father figure growing up, that didn't stop Wall from becoming a father.

He told the host that although he has a successful music career, his "dream job" was to be a father and a husband. The "Sittin' Sideways" rapper married his college sweetheart Crystal Wall in 2005 and the pair share two children: William Patrick Slayton and Noelle Slayton.

Wall added that it was his own tumultuous upbringing that gave him the motivation to get married and raise his kids rights. "Growing up in a broken home, that was something that I always wanted," he said. "My father wasn't there, so that was something I always strived to be there for my kids. I couldn't wait to have that opportunity to be there for my kids."