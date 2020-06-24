Penn Badgley Reacts to ‘Disturbing’ Sexual Assault Allegations Against ‘You’ Co-Star Chris D’Elia

Penn Badgley addressed sexual assault allegations made against his You Season 2 co-star Chris D’Elia.

On The Los Angeles Times' Can't Stop Watching podcast on Tuesday (June 23), the 33-year-old former Gossip Girl star spoke about his reaction to the allegations made against D'Elia.

Badgley admitted that the allegations did affect him deeply. "I was very troubled by it," he confessed. "I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women."

"I also know there’s a lot that I cannot speak to, obviously," he continued. "And I think the one thing that I can speak to that is maybe relevant for listeners now is that individuals of course need to be brought to justice as much as that is possible."

"The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing," he said. "It’s very disturbing."

Badgley revealed that the first things producers did after hearing about the allegations was reach out to Jenna Ortega, who portrayed Ellie on the show. The producers wanted to make sure that the teenager felt safe when she acted opposite D'Elia in scenes.

"We can feel safe and sound there," he said. "So, as far as our show is concerned, as far as we’re concerned, there’s only so much we can take responsibility for. And I say 'we' pretty broadly, because we’re all doing different things. I’m, at the end of the day, an actor, and I don’t have a lot to do with a lot of this stuff. But I do think, in the future, I would like that to change, personally."