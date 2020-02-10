Penn Badgley and Wife Domino Kirke Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Penn Badgley is expecting his first child with wife Domino Kirke.

The musician/doula, who married the You star and Gossip Girl alum in 2017, announced the pregnancy news via Instagram Monday (February 10), revealing the couple is having a baby following two miscarriages.

"After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it," she began her post. "I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

Kirke, who is already a mom to 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship, added, "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

The actor and singer began dating in 2014 and tied the knot at a Brooklyn courthouse in February 2017. The baby news also comes shortly after You got picked up for a third season at Netflix.

Congrats to the happy couple!