Take a tour of Penn Badgley's new $1.83 million flat in Brooklyn.

Badgley has starred in countless movies and TV shows such as You, Gossip Girl, Easy A and John Tucker Must Die. This year, the actor not only made a big move in the hit Netflix show You, he's also doing it in real life too, according to Dirt.

His new apartment is located in the Park Slope neighborhood near Prospect Park and the 7th Avenue shopping and dining district. Badgley's new flat is a corner apartment located in an art deco-style building that was built in 1936.

Penn Badgley's $1.83 Million Brooklyn Digs Below, take a look inside of You star Penn Badgley's $1.83 million three-bedroom, two-bathroom flat in Brooklyn.