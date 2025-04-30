Joe Goldberg’s Chilling Final Words in ‘You’ Are Disturbingly Profound

Joe Goldberg has spoken for the last time (that we know of).

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for You Season 5

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) said his final words on the series finale of You.

The lovable serial killer has been narrating — and excusing — his crimes for five seasons in the Netflix smash hit series.

Joe killed a total of 21 people over five seasons and in the end, he paid for his crimes.

In the series finale, we saw the quirky vigilante (?) put on trial and convicted for multiple murders and sentenced to a life of solitude in prison.

Wearing his prison garb, Joe received fan mail and opined that his end was the worst thing possible for a man who craved attention.

Joe Goldberg's Final Words:

Left alone in a jail cell, Joe believes his sentence is "unfair" and delivers his last poignant message.

"It’s unfair, putting all of this on me. Aren’t we all just products of our environment? Hurt people hurt people. I never stood a chance. Why am I in a cage when these crazies write me all the depraved things they want me to do to them?" he said while reading fan mail.

"Maybe we have a problem as a society. Maybe we should fix what’s broken within us. Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe it’s you," he concluded.

After the final season's release, Penn Badgley shared his thoughts on Joe's disturbingly profound final words.

"It’s a cop out from him but it’s also true because, at the end of the day, he’s not real and we are. And so we’ve been watching a show about him and he no longer exists, so it is about us. It couldn’t be about him. He’s not real. So that’s kind of plain and simple to me," he told EW.

