‘You’ Season 3 Is Officially Happening: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has officially renewed You Season 3 and here's everything you need to know about the hit thriller series, including the cast, release date, theories and trailer.

On Tuesday (January 14), the streaming giant confirmed the news via the show's Twitter account. "See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming," they wrote alongside a creepy video.

Now that it's official, here are a few questions you might have about the new season.

When will You Season 3 be released on Netflix?

The 10-episode season is expected to premiere sometime in 2021. Though the first two seasons were released on Netflix during the holidays, it looks like we're going to have to wait a little longer for the third season.

Is there a You Season 3 trailer?

Unfortunately, it's too soon for that since production probably hasn't even started yet.

Which characters are returning for You Season 3?

Both Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will return as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn, respectively. As of right now, no other castmembers have been confirmed, but something tells us we haven't seen the last of Ellie (Jenna Ortega) or Love's mom Dottie (Saffron Burrows).

How did You Season 2 end?

SPOILERS AHEAD: In the Season 2 finale, Joe and Love get away with murder and we find out that she's pregnant with his child. They move into a suburban Californa home where things seem to be perfect, except Joe reminds everyone who he really is after spotting his next victim love interest: his neighbor.

What's should fans expect from You Season 3?

Badgely made one thing very clear... Joe and Love are not soulmates. He explained to TVLine, "He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch-nemesis."

As for how Joe will handle being a father, the 33-year-old actor said: "Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure and if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change."

Series co-creator and executive producer Sera Gamble also told Cosmopolitan UK, "I will say that we have an idea for Season 3 that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer's] room every day."

While we wait, here are some wild You Season 3 fan theories...

Joe isn't the father of Love's baby — Milo is.

Love, who is a chef, might have poisoned her husband James.

Joe's new neighbor is his mother.

Love will kill Joe and become the show's lead.

Meanwhile, this Reddit user thinks the real Will Bettelheim will return and become obsessed with Joe, which might make a lot of sense given Will befriended Joe after he locked him inside his glass box.