‘Percy Jackson’ Author Says the Film Series Is So Bad It Should Be Censored

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan opened up once more about how he didn't like how his books were adapted for the big screen.

He shared his thoughts while answering fan questions on Twitter Monday (June 8), admitting he feels bad for the "talented cast" who were "dragged into that mess." Riordan said the movies basically put his "life's work going through a meat grinder" and that they're so bad they should be censored.

"Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment," he tweeted. "To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

"I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake," Riordan wrote in another tweet after a fan asked why a certain scene in The Lightning Thief didn't appear in the Disney+ version. "They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen."

The author also admitted that he's never actually seen the Percy Jackson films and doesn't plan to because he didn't like the scripts.

"Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story," he explained. "I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

The first film in the series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, was released in 2010. Its sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, came out in 2013. They both starred Logan Lerman in the titular role, as well as actors Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson and Stanley Tucci.

The good news is that Riordan confirmed a live-action series based on his books is coming to Disney+.

"Rest assured that (my wife) Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show," he announced on Twitter last month. "Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic, exciting ride!"