Three Reasons Why You Should Stop Using Petroleum Jelly on Your Skin Right Now

Who didn't grow up with petroleum jelly products like Vaseline? This was a staple in every bathroom and probably still is.

According to the Healthy Holistic Living where it comes from isn't as pristine and is very much an 'OMG' moment.

Petroleum jelly was originally found in the bottom of oil rigs and is further refined for use in the beauty industry. According to packaging and safety info, all of the harmful components are removed before use in beauty or personal care products, but some sources argue that it still contains some harmful components (like hydrocarbons).

Yes, as the Honest website says, petroleum jelly is a byproduct of the oil industry and is a waxy petroleum material that forms on oil rigs.

It's also a main ingredient in lotions listed as petrolatum, mineral oil, liquid paraffin, or paraffin oil according to Healthy Holistic Living making our skin smooth and hydrated with a dewy glow.

This all sounds sexy and beautiful and hey, if most of the bad stuff is it out then all good, right?

According to the Healthy and Natural World website regular use is bad for your skin for several reasons even if the harmful purities are removed.

1. It causes wrinkles because it breaks down collogen no matter how old you are.

2. it coats the skin stopping the natural ability to breath and absorb nutrients.

3. We can't metabolize petroleum, so it builds up in our body.

According to the Healthy and Natural World website wonderful alternatives include coconut oil, Shea butter, jojoba oil, and almond oil. These natural oils are also nutrient-rich in fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties.

