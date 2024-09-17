Pharrell Slams ‘Self-Righteous’ Celebrity Political Endorsements

Prolific music producer Pharrell has dissed celebrities who choose to endorse politicians.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell spoke candidly about his life for his upcoming Lego documentary called Piece by Piece. During the interview, the topic of celebrity endorsements of politicians came up and that is when Pharrell slammed "self-righteous" stars who endorse candidates.

"I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you,'" he said.

"When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s--t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: 'Shut up!' So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action," Pharrell concluded.

His words come shortly after Taylor Swift showed her support for Kamala Harris, who is running against former President Donald Trump for the most prestigious office in the country.

Swift showed her support in a lengthy Instagram post, where she shared that she would be voting for Harris in the upcoming election.

READ MORE: Harris-Walz Campaign References 28 Taylor Swift Songs in Response to Trump's Hate Message

Additionally, Swift shared a link to voting information in her Instagram Story, which has gone on to inspire a wave of voter frenzy.

It was reported that within less than a day of her post, Swift inspired 337,826 visitors to vote.gov from the URL she shared.