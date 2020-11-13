Pharrell Williams offered fans his insight on Rihanna's highly anticipated upcoming album.

Williams spoke about RiRi's forthcoming record during an interview with Allure for their December issue. The "Diamonds" hit-maker has been teasing her ninth studio album for quite some time and the "Happy" singer gave fans something to look forward to.

"Rih is in a different place right now. Like, wow. She’s from a different world," he said. Williams added that her new music sounds like it's from a different planet. “I‘m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s--t, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”

In February, Rihanna revealed that she was back in the studio via an Instagram Story. She shared an image from the studio with The Neptunes, which is Williams' production team with Chad Hugo.

In March, Rihanna shocked fans by appearing on PARTYNEXTDOOR's single, "Believe It." She sang five words in the hook of the song. The track marked her first release in over three years.

Over the past year, Rihanna has been teasing fans with the promise of new music. An insider even reported that she has over 100 songs recorded for her next project.