Rihanna Reportedly Has ‘Over 100 Songs’ Completed For Upcoming Album

Rihanna has been quietly working on new music.

The 32-year-old has reportedly been in the recording studio working on her upcoming ninth studio album, which follows her 2016 album, Anti.

“Rihanna has over a hundred songs either fully recorded and produced, various beats and tons of lyrics and plenty of unfinished songs scattered around for consideration for her next album,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source explained that it has been hard to choose the right songs for a full-length album that is to her liking. "She knows that her fans are jonesing for more from her and now with the world as it is, it is putting all her focus to get new music out there quicker than she anticipated,” they continued.

The source claimed that she originally wasn't planning for an album release this year, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she has "all of the time in the world."

"She is really looking forward to release her album this year and have a lot of new music for everyone to hear. She is now very motivated to make it all happen due to the circumstances that have been going on with the corona outbreak," the insider concluded.

Rihanna released her first new music in over 3 years on Friday (March 27) as a featured vocalist on PARTYNEXTDOOR's track "Believe It." However, fans were disappointed that she was only featured in one line of the hook and not more prominently.