Post Malone Debuts New Face Tattoo Ahead of New Year’s Eve Performance

Post Malone debuted a new face tattoo ahead of his Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve performance.

Malone is set to perform in New York City's Times Square during the ABC broadcast, prior to ringing in the new year, the singer got a new tattoo. The 24-year-old got a suit of armor's arm holding a medieval weapon.

"It hurt like a motherf----r," he told TMZ of the new ink. "It's like a gauntlet and a flail... it's like a big spiked ball on a chain, it's pretty brutal." He seems to have thought the new piece through, revealing that it has been on his mind for a while. "Finally I said f--k it, let's do it," he exclaimed before proclaiming his love for his mom. When asked if he will get more ink, joked that he has "a face for radio" and confirmed that he will be getting more in the future.

Tattoo artist Kyle Hediger created the piece, two months ago Hediger and Malone tattooed each other's rival and favorite football teams on each other. The artist shared a video of the rapper creating the piece on his Instagram account.

See the new ink, below.