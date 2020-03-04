Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Post Malone's face tats, generational parenting differences and more, below!

Post Malone Says He Gets Face Tattoos Because He's Insecure

While Post Malone is known for his over-the-top style, even he isn't immune from self-esteem issues. He recently shared that there is a reason behind the face ink. The rapper already had the words "always tired" and "stay away" on his face but recently added a bloody buzzsaw and a medieval gauntlet.

"I’m an ugly-ass motherf---er,” Post told GQ Style. “[The face tattoos] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

What will Post Malone get tatted on him next? (via PageSix)

Which Generation Will Be Better at Parenting?

Market research company OnePoll says that 3 in 4 parents believe that they are better parents than their own. 3 in 4 also believe that parenting is way more difficult in today's society unlike when they were children.

78% of those surveyed were sure they wouldn't be as strict with their children with things like bedtimes. 46% of respondents said that they would rather not spank their children unlike their parents did. (via People)

Masked Men Pose as Women on Dating Apps, Rob Their Dates



Police have warned the public of masked men who are posing as women on dating apps to later meet their dates and rob them in real life. Victims are typically physically assaulted before the robbers take their cell phones, wallets and car keys. Beware: the robbers are also known to be armed. (via USA9)

Dog Strolls Into Police Station To Report Himself Missing

One morning last week, a friendly dog walked through the Odessa Police Department in Texas. The dog was wearing a collar but there was no ID tag in sight, so the police department got in contact with animal control with the hopes to find a microchip on him.

Before animal control could get to the police department, the missing dog decided to head back to his house all on his own. One of the officers posted the incident on Facebook and a day later the owner of the dog responded that the dog had returned to his home about a mile from the station. (via MSN)

Judge Judy Ends After 25 Seasons

While Judge Judy will come to an end, Judge Judy Sheindlin has another show up her sleeve, called Judy Justice, set to air next air. On Ellen, Sheindlin revealed:

"The following couple of years, you should be able to

catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?"

As to why CBS and Judy Justice won't continue their relationship? The two apparently haven't seen eye-to-eye in a while and Sheindlin felt the need to take her business elsewhere. (via Hollywood Reporter)