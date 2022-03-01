Post Malone’s (Or Should We Say Pre Malone?) Pre-Fame High School Music Video Is a Real Trip: WATCH

Since finding breakout success and becoming a household name, Post Malone has released several award-worthy music videos.

For instance, his "Circles" visual is a cinematic saga with impressive effects, dramatic costumes and an engaging plot.

Watch Post Malone's "Circles" Music Video:

The "Better Now" star clearly knows how to capture an audience's attention, and his visuals undeniably leave a lasting impression. Classics like the blood-drenched "rockstar," which features rapper 21 Savage, still spark conversations today.

However, all of the greats start somewhere.

In Post Malone's case, his artistic beginning apparently involved cut-off jorts and his alter ego Leon DiChino.

Back in 2016, a music video that he filmed while attending Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas made its way online. The work of art brings his song "Why Don't You Love Me?" to life, and it is — to put it lightly — a camp classic.

According to Big Top 40, the visual was filmed for an art class. Compared to his later releases, "Why Don't You Love Me?" is much simpler, but still iconic in its own right.

In it, the pre-fame celebrity rocks a short pair of jeans and cheekily dances with a friend in front of a white background. Lyrics flash across the screen, and there are some cheesy special effects that evoke the early days of Mac's Photo Booth filters.

Watch below:

"Why Don't You Love Me?" won't be nominated for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards any time soon. It certainly still qualifies as a cult classic, though. After all, the release has been viewed 14 million times over the years.

And while Post Malone hung up his Leon DiChino persona, Genius noted that he recently shouted him out in the lyrics to his track "Psycho."