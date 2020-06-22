Post Malone Shaves Head Bald During Quarantine: See His New Look!

Post Malone showed off his newly shaved haircut and latest tattoo: a huge skeleton covered in flames on the right side of his head.

"I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin," the rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, captioned his Instagram post Sunday (June 21).

Malone ditched his infamous dreads and said hello to a new shorter, naturally curlier 'do back in October 2018, but this is the first time he has sported a bald look.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old "Circles" hit-maker's new ink is the latest addition to his impressive collection of tattoos, which includes his infamous "Always Tired" below each of his eyes; the phrase "Stay Away" above his right eyebrow; a bloody buzzsaw on his cheek; and a gauntlet on the side of his face.

Malone previously opened up to GQ about why he continues to cover his face with tattoos, admitting it's because he's insecure about his looks.

"I’m an ugly-a-- motherf---er," he told the outlet. "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."