Fans continue to pay their respects for the late Paul Reubens throughout Hollywood.

The comedian and Pee-Wee Herman actor died July 30, 2023 after battling cancer according to an Instagram post from his official account.

He was 70 years old at the time of his death.

Reubens gained fame playing Pee-Wee Herman on the big screen before he turned the character into an irreverent children's TV show host.

Memorabilia including red bowties and white dress shoes have joined the growing number of flowers left on the Pee-Wee Herman Hollywood Walk Of Fame star at 6562 Hollywood Boulevard.

A Pee-Wee Herman doll added to the front window display of a nearby store has become an additional shire to the late actor as fans line-up to snap photos.

Here is how Paul Reubens (and Pee-Wee Herman) is being remembered throughout Hollywood.

