Rihanna’s Halftime Show Dancers Apparently Got to Keep Their ‘Marshmallow’ Costumes

The dancers from Rihanna's spectacular Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show are revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets about the performance via social media, including that they apparently got to keep their "marshmallow suits."

During the 2023 Halftime Show Sunday (Feb. 12), Rihanna's backup dancers wore puffy white coats and matching pants — an outfit many viewers joked looked like "marshmallows" or the Michelin Man.

"POV: they let you keep the marshmallow suit," one dancer wrote in a TikTok video of him dancing to "Umbrella."

"And no, I'm never taking it off," he captioned the clip.

Posting a video dancing from home, another dancer lamented in the caption, "Got lipstick on the jacket."

"Ever since they told us we can keep our costumes I've literally just been..." another dancer said in a video showing off her costume at home.

"Fenty marshmallow," she joked in the caption.

In another TikTok, one dancer showed off the costume to their friends and family, revealing that the back of the jacket actually flips down like a backpack.

Responding to a comment, the dancer shared they want to "save it so my kids can see it one day."

Rihanna's Halftime Show dancers were memed instantly following the pop star's 13-minute performance, during which she cycled through hits including "Work" and "Diamonds."

In particular, a video of the dancers jogging in formation across the field has sparked hundreds of memes online.

Overall, though, people were impressed by Rih's dancers and their precision as they supported the singer on moving, hanging platforms.

The show was choreographed by Parris Goebel, a New Zealand choreographer who's known for working on projects such as Justin Bieber's "Sorry" music video.

Ahead of the Halftime Show, Goebel posted a sweet note for Rihanna to Instagram.

"A little girl from Barbados and a little girl from New Zealand grew up into boss b---hes and took over the Super Bowl half time show together. We far from home but we made it!!!! I love you 4L. Let’s do this sis," she wrote.