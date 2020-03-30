Rihanna Wants ‘Three or Four’ Kids in the Next 10 Years

Rihanna's already a pop star, actress, and entrepreneur, but that's not all she wants on her résumé. During her recent cover interview with British Vogue, the 32-year-old revealed that she wants to be a mom, and is fine with raising a family solo if the right partner doesn't come along.

"I'll have kids, three or four of 'em,'" she responded when asked where she sees herself in 10 years. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong …' They diminish you as a mother, [if] there's not a dad in your kids' lives."

"The only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child," she added. "That’s the only thing that can raise a child, truly, is love."

The singer also gave an update about her highly anticipated ninth album. Though she "can't say" when it's coming out, RiRi revealed that she's "very aggressively working on music."

"I don't want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing," she said. "There’s just good music and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."

"I feel like I have no boundaries. I've done everything," she continued. "I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre. Now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want."

A source close to Rihanna recently told Hollywood Life that she "has over a hundred songs either fully recorded and produced, various beats and tons of lyrics and plenty of unfinished songs scattered around for consideration for her next album.”

"She is really looking forward to release her album this year and have a lot of new music for everyone to hear," they added. "She is now very motivated to make it all happen due to the circumstances that have been going on with the corona outbreak."

Rihanna's last album Anti came out in 2016.

Rihanna's Hottest Red Carpet Photos