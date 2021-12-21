Ryan Reynolds has Been Confused With This Actor at Local Pizza Place

Thanks to his insanely quick wit, dry sense of humor and the success of projects such as Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is arguably one of the most famous actors working in Hollywood. However, that isn't enough to stop him from getting mistaken for other celebrities.

In fact, he recently revealed that his local pizza place confuses him with another actor: Ben Affleck.

Reynolds opened up about the mix-up during an appearance on the podcast Dear Hank & John. Better yet, the Detective Pikachu star said that he simply goes along with the error instead of pointing it out.

"They believe I'm Ben Affleck, and I've never corrected them," Reynolds admitted.

Why hasn't he corrected them? "I feel it would not go over well if I revealed," he explained. "They're not giving me free pizza based on the fact. I do everything normal like everybody else."

He added that he gets asked questions about Affleck's girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during some of the interactions.

"They'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'Great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go," he said.

The actor speculated that his response only adds to the illusion. "I look mildly sort of put out," he said. "When I leave, I think they sort of think, 'I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions.'"

Hopefully someone at the pizza place will realize he is not Affleck before the ask about the actor's polarizing comments about his former relationship with Jennifer Garner.

Affleck made headlines when he said he felt "trapped" in his marriage with Garner during an interview. He even mentioned that the relationship contributed to his struggles with alcohol.

"That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

He later addressed the interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained how the comments (which were part of a long-form interview) were taken out of context.

"I don't believe that, it's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he reiterated.

Watch the segment below:

Affleck does appear to have a solid relationship with Garner, who he co-parents his children with. They're so close that their family went trick-or-treating with J.Lo's this year.