Sam Smith made his MTV Video Music Awards debut with a swoon-worthy performance of his breakout hit, 'Stay With Me.'

Kim Kardashian appeared on stage to introduce Smith, calling him a friend and talking about his vocal talents. "Sometimes you hear a voice and you know it's just special," she said.

We then saw Smith break into his single 'Stay With Me' under a spotlight and accompanied only by a piano at first. Slowly, the rest of the band appeared on another stage as the fans in the auditorium started waving their hands in the air.

While Smith did not win Best Male Video of the Year earlier in the night, there's no doubt that 'Stay With Me' has exceeded all expectations for the singer. The song reached No. 1 in his home country of the U.K. and became his first Top 5 single in the United States.