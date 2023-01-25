Sam Smith Booted From Dating Apps Because They Didn’t Believe It Was Really Them

Sam Smith was kicked off multiple online dating apps because the apps didn't believe Smith's accounts really belonged to the "Unholy" singer.

The 30-year-old pop star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, revealed that both Tinder and Hinge believed Smith's respective accounts were fake.

"I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me," the "Stay With Me" singer told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Smith noted they "didn't verify" the profiles, though they probably "should have done that."

There is, however, one dating app Smith hasn't tried.

"I never did Grindr," they told ET Canada. Grindr is the world's largest social networking app for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Oscar winner explained that despite their busy schedule, they have "always been able to date" and that if they decide to create a new profile, it will be dedicated to their dog, Velma.

"She taught me how to love. I really feel like I don't think I loved anyone other than my family and friends and stuff… She’s really taught me that," Smith shared.

Smith was previously romantically linked to actor Andy Newton Lee and 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

The singer was snapped with fashion designer Christian Cowan in New York City last week before their big performance on Saturday Night Live.

In December 2022, Cowan and Smith were photographed together alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.