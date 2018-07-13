Sam Smith Pays Emotional Visit to Pulse Nightclub Memorial

Sam Smith is currently traversing the country on his The Thrill of It All tour and made a special stop in Orlando, Florida, to visit the Pulse nightclub memorial.

Always outspoken on LGBTQ+ rights, the pop star shared a heartfelt message on Instagram commemorating the 49 people who lost their lives that fateful night in June of 2016.

"Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking," the "Pray" singer wrote alongside a photo of the memorial. "However, proof that. To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go to and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you."

Check out the emotional post below.