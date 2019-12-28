Sara Gilbert Files for Legal Separation From Wife Linda Perry

Actress Sara Gilbert filed for separation from wife Linda Perry after over five years of marriage.

The Conners star filed for separation at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday (December 27) citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reported. According to the document, she listed the date of separation on August 13 and requests that neither party be awarded spousal support.

The couple shares their 4-year-old son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, the 44-year-old gave birth to him in February of 2015. Gilbert listed in the document that she requests both physical and legal joint custody of their son. The actress also has her 15-year-old son Levi and 12-year-old daughter Sawyer from her previous relationship with Ali Adler that Perry step-mothered.

The couple met and began dating in 2011, months after Gilbert's split with Adler. Perry proposed during a picnic in 2013 and the couple wed in March of 2014 in a rocking ceremony in Malibu.

This past April Gilbert announced that she was leaving her co-hosting duties on The Talk to spend more time with her family.