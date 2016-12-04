Donald Trump just can't kick his Twitter habit—especially when his Twitter habit is brought into question!

Saturday Night Live's December 3 cold open focused on the president elect's bizarre and erratic behavior on Twitter with an Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon-featuring skit that lampooned Trump's penchant for insane tweets and questionable RTs.

In the clip, Baldwin's Trump sits in on an important security briefing, but he has a difficult time focusing on the serious matters at hand thanks to his Twitter addiction. Instead of paying attention to information pertaining to Syria's refugee crisis, Pakistan's social instability and North Korea as a nuclear threat, he spends the meeting retweeting white supremacists and high school students. Watch above.

In a surreal instance of life imitating art imitating life, Trump lashed out about the "not funny" episode on—where else???—Twitter last night, writing, "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

Baldwin had the last laugh, though, quickly responding with a promise that he would stop the impressions if Trump released his tax returns.

It's going to be a long four years.