Selena Gomez revealed she sometimes worries she'll be "alone forever."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer made the candid revelation while decoding the lyrics to her song "Rare" with Genius, admitting that on most days she feels like she'll never be in a romantic relationship ever again.

"This isn't the end-all-be-all, I'm still a baby," Gomez explained. "I got a lot to figure out and... but I do know, I believe. Some days, when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, ‘I'm gonna be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there's someone for everybody.'"

Then, while discussing the track's bridge, the 27-year-old pop star said the ups and downs of being in a painful relationship fueled the lines: "I'm not gonna beg for you/ I'm not gonna let you make me cry/ Not getting enough from you/ Didn't you know I'm hard to find?"

"In certain relationships, I've heard and I've experienced... there's this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care," Gomez said. "Purposefully putting someone down because you wanna keep them, you know, at that a level—I've had someone actually say that to me before—it's like, to keep that person down so they never realize, like, ‘Oh, I'm strong enough to actually get out of this situation.'"

Though she doesn't name names, it's hard not to assume she's referring to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — especially because the Canadian singer has admitted to being "reckless" in the past relationships.

Watch Gomez's Genius interview, below: