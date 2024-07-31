Selena Gomez Reacts to Fan Claiming Her Younger Self ‘Would Never’ Be Engaged to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on her romance with music producer Benny Blanco, even when it comes to her own fans.

In response to a TikTok video, Gomez shed light on her current mindset and how it has changed since her youth.

"I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era," a fan wrote in the caption of a TikTok video showing Gomez when she was younger.

Gomez saw the video and decided to respond in defense of her romance.

"Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol," she said.

The video showed Gomez walking with her security guards as she paused to take photos with fans.

"I RAN to the comments, but I was NOT expecting queen herself to have already responded," one fan commented on the video.

"When ur older, is not about beauty, is about peace," another fan commented.

"He treats her like a princess that’s what matters," someone else added.

"And thats why she is now happier than she was in this clip," another person noted.

Gomez and Blanco's romance has been going strong since they confirmed their relationship in Dec. 2023.

Most recently, Gomez shared a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram with the caption, "Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday."

Blanco responded by commenting a series of heart-eye emojis.

For her birthday, Blanco shared his own tribute to the Only Murders in the Building star on July 22.

"I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now I get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! I love u !" Blanco wrote on Instagram.