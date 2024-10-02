Is Selena Gomez a Billionaire?

Selena Gomez humbly responded to a question about her financial status during a recent red carpet appearance.

The singer, actor and businesswoman has reportedly achieved billionaire status thanks to her wildly popular Rare Beauty makeup brand.

According to Page Six, the brand has earned her a $1.3 billion net worth.

When asked about her financial status in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Only Murders in the Building star opted to politely avoid the question.

"I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money," Gomez said.

"But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the [Rare Beauty] products," she continued.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Responds to Nasty Comments About Her Fertility

"They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I’m really, really honored and just happy," she added.

Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2019 and the company quickly became known for its quality blushes and other beauty products.

In 2020, she also launched the Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which focuses on mental health and self-acceptance.

According to their website, "The Rare Impact Fund is mobilizing $100 million for organizations increasing access to youth mental health services and education globally."

In 2023, the foundation raised more than $7 million for mental health resources.

Bloomberg also reported that part of Gomez's financial success can be attributed to her real estate portfolio, investments and brand deals.

Now, the "Naturally" singer joins her best friend Taylor Swift in the billionaire club after Swift achieved the status thanks to the Eras Tour.

Gomez is currently on a roll in her acting career, with the hit show Only Murders in the Building returning for Season 5 and her new movie Emilia Pérez set to release in November 2024.

Plus, she's reprising her iconic Wizards of Waverly Place role as Alex Russo in the new reboot of the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel show.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres Oct. 29 on Disney Plus.