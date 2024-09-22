Selena Gomez Says ‘F—k Off’ to Trolls Criticizing Her Inability to Get Pregnant

Selena Gomez called out trolls who were overtly cruel and criticizing after she revealed that she couldn't get pregnant and has bipolar disorder.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum addressed the degrading comments during the Women in Film Dinner earlier this week. A video clip of a portion of her speech has since gone viral for her openness.

"I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar. F--k off! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book,” Gomez told the fellow attendees, which apparently included her 11-year-old sister, Gracie. She told the crowd that being unable to carry a child is "not shameful," despite others on the internet who think that it is.

"I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling everyone you need help, everyone you want help," she added.

Gomez explained her reason to share such a personal part of herself was in order to be an "advocate for women." She continued, "That’s why I like to be honest because everybody’s going through something. I don’t have it all put together. I’m not...whatever. I’m me."

Earlier this month, Gomez spoke with Vanity Fair about her fertility journey and explained that she could not conceive due to health issues that would put her life and the baby's life "in jeopardy." The actress-singer expressed that she would be interested in surrogacy or adoption in the future.