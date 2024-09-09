Selena Gomez Says She ‘Can’t Carry Her Own Children’

Selena Gomez revealed that she can't "carry her own children."

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Gomez explained that she cannot get pregnant due to health issues, but still plans to start a family someday.

"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while. It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it, I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she told the publication

Gomez added she is in a much better place when it comes to her fertility journey and that she is very open to surrogacy or adoption.

"I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," the pop star shared.

Gomez has been very open about her health struggles with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

In 2017, she revealed she underwent a kidney transplant as part of her treatment for the chronic illness.

As for her love life, Gomez has been with her boyfriend, producer Benny Blanco, since July 2023.

Blanco opened up about wanting kids with the singer-actress when he appeared on The Howard Stern Show.

"That’s my next goal, to check the box. … I love being around kids," Blanco said.

Both Blanco and Gomez recently sparked engagement rumors, however, neither have publicly confirmed the speculation as of publishing.