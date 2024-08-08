Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Engaged?

Fans have begun to speculate on if Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are engaged.

Gomez took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 8 where she posted a picture of herself in the mirror with a white dress. Blanco is also featured in the picture. However, his back is turned to the camera.

The speculation about a potential engagement comes where Gomez placed two pink heart emojis. In the picture, she placed the emojis right where a ring would be on her left hand.

While neither Gomez, nor Blanco confirmed the news, it was enough for fans to speculate that the pair have secretly gotten engaged.

Under a separate post to her Instagram account, fans expressed their love and admiration for the couple.

"We love Benny so much, commented one person.

"The most beautiful couple ever," said someone else.

"Best couple ever," gushed a different person.

"U r both the best!!!" exclaimed anther Instagram user.

Blanco even commented under the photos and used the emotional eyes emoji.

Gomez and Blanco have been very public about their relationship and often show PDA pics on social media.

Additionally, in interviews, they have expressed their love for one another. In an interview with Howard Stern, she gushed over Blanco.

"I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him," she said.

"It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere anytime soon," she contained.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating since July 2023, but confirmed their relationship in Dec. 2023.