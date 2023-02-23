Selena Gomez Defends ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift Against Video of Hailey Bieber Gagging

Selena Gomez has Taylor Swift's back.

Selena came to Taylor's defense after an old video of Hailey Bieber gagging at the mention of Taylor resurfaced in a viral TikTok.

The TikTok shows a clip from Drop the Mic, the rap battle show Hailey has hosted alongside Method Man since 2017.

In the clip, Method Man describes rap battles as featuring "some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album."

After mentioning Taylor, Hailey sticks her tongue out, points to her mouth and rolls her eyes, gagging.

Watch below:

In a since-deleted comment, Selena fired back, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

See her comment in the TikTok below:

Hailey has not responded to Selena's comment regarding Taylor as of publishing.

This latest drama comes shortly after Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Selena's eyebrows on Instagram.

"This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," Kylie commented under a TikTok alleging she had shaded Selena in an Instagram Story.

In another comment, Selena confirmed Kylie's sentiment.

"Agreed [Kylie Jenner]. It's all unnecessary," Selena wrote, adding that she is a "fan" of Kylie."

Earlier this month, Selena responded to yet another resurfaced video of Hailey seemingly shading her after Selena was body-shamed in the media.