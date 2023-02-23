Kylie Jenner Responds to Speculation She Made Fun of Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner raised some eyebrows this week when fans speculated she made fun of Selena Gomez in an Instagram Story.

Kylie responded to the rumors after TikTok user @devotedly.yours proposed the idea of a potential feud between the two beauty moguls in a series of videos posted to her account.

The TikTok content creator alleged that Kylie posted a photo to her Instagram Story making fun of a video Selena had posted just hours before explaining how she had laminated her eyebrows too much.

In Selena's original video, the pop star said she had "accidentally" over-laminated her brows.

Not long after, Kylie posted a photo of her face to her Instagram Story, captioned, "This was an accident?"

In a second Instagram Story post, Kylie shared a random screenshot of her and Hailey Bieber's — with whom Selena has had previous issues — eyebrows close up via FaceTime.

Watch the TikToks explaining the speculation, below:

Commenting under one of the TikTok user's videos, Kylie slammed the speculation and denied her Instagram Stories were about Selena.

"This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote.

Selena also commented, confirming Kylie's story and denying any issue between the two women.

"Agreed [Kylie Jenner]. It's all unnecessary," she wrote, calling herself a "fan" of Kylie.

While the speculation arose over eyebrows, some claimed it began when Selena overtook Kylie's follower count on Instagram.

As of publishing, Selena has 381 million followers on Instagram, while Kylie has 380 million.

Despite this, Kylie and Selena have a long history of supporting one another. The pair's relationship dates as far back as 2009, when Kylie attended Selena Gomez and the Scene's Kiss & Tell record release party in Hollywood.

Toby Canham, Getty Images