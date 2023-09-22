Selena Gomez Jokes About Relationship Status in Hilarious TikTok

Selena Gomez is sharing her relationship status in a hilarious new TikTok.

The singer made it known how much she relates to her song "Single Soon" with a clip to her TikTok of her lip-syncing.

"Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b--ch y'all stay safe out there," Gomez mouths along to the audio.

Check out the video below:

This is not the first time that Gomez has referenced her relationship status this year. In June, she posted a similar TikTok where she confirmed that she was single.

"I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance but I'll love you sooo much!" Gomez said in the clip.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Addresses Reaction to Chris Brown’s VMAs Nomination

Last month, Gomez released her song "Single Soon" and spoke to PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, as to why now was the perfect time to release the song.

"It is that era in my life. I didn't release it back then because I wasn't in that place. Genuinely I feel so happy, and I haven't been in a relationship in five years and I'm happy as can be, and feel like I'm finally in a place where like whatever comes my way it'll just add to my life, it won't take anything away," Gomez said.

She went on to note that she is "so happy" with her life right now and that she "wanted to make a really fun song for those people who enjoy themselves more."

"Single Soon" was a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached the top 20 where it peaked at No. 19.

Gomez is currently starring in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and working on a new album.