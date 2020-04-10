Is Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Souvenir’ About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez's new song 'Souvenir' seems to reference her relationship with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

On Thursday (April 9), the singer released the deluxe version of her album Rare, which features three new tracks: "Boyfriend," "She" and "Souvenir." Though most of the songs on Gomez's record are believed to be about Justin Bieber, fans are convinced her new music is about her other famous ex Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a The Weeknd).

In "Souvenir," she sings about "Calling your name, the only language I speak," which seems to reference The Weeknd's 2018 track "Call Out My Name." When he released it, fans were sure the song was about Gomez because he included the lyrics "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life," which many speculated was about her kidney surgery.

But wait, there's more. The 27-year-old pop star also reference places the former couple was spotted together during their 10-month romance in 2017, including New York City and Los Angeles hotspot Sunset Tower.

Listen to Selena Gomez's "Souvenir," below:

You can also out the full lyrics to Selena Gomez's "Souvenir," below:

[Intro]

Chills

[Verse 1]

New York back in August, tenth floor balcony

Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich street

Goosebumps from your wild eyes when they're watching me

Shivers dance down my spine, head down to my feet

[Pre-Chorus]

Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes

Egyptian blue

Something I've never had without you

[Chorus]

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

[Post-Chorus]

Giving me chills

Chills

[Verse 2]

Sunset Tower lobby, waiting there for me

In the elevator, fumble for your key

Kissed in every corner, Presidential Suite

Opened that Bordeaux from 1993

[Pre-Chorus]

Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes

Egyptian blue

Something I've never had without you

[Chorus]

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

[Post-Chorus]

Giving me chills

[Bridge]

Take my, take-take my breath away just like

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

Take my, take-take my breath away just like

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

[Chorus]

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees (A hundred)

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep (Puts me, yeah)

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

[Outro]

Giving me chills

Take my, take-take my breath away just like (You're giving me chills)

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

Giving me chills

Take my, take-take my breath away just like (You're giving me chills)

Take my breath away just like a souvenir