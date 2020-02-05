Selena Gomez Says Her Early Music and Fashion Style Makes Her Cringe

Selena Gomez admitted that looking back at her past music and fashion style makes her cringe.

In the new issue of Dazed Magazine, Finneas asked Gomez what is something she now cringes at from early in her career. "My style of music and my style in general," the 27-year-old admitted. "It was just not a great combination. I’m proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was just such a different time that sometimes when I hear it, I’m like, ‘Oh no!’"

Although she may have started her career in entertainment with minimal fashion knowledge, she has blossomed into a chic fashion icon. Gomez previously released a handbag collection with Coach, has a clothing line with Puma and is even currently working on her own Rare Beauty makeup line with Sephora.

Her music has also improved over the years. After waiting five years to release her next album, Gomez was nervous and thought "that no one would like it" and confessed that she genuinely thought that her career as a singer would be over.

"It could have come out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where do you go from here?" she told the outlet. "I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that’s where I would have ended up – in a spiral. So I’m glad that it’s doing well. But I did everything I could to make it as personal and real (as possible)."