Shakira is acting fast after fans pointed out the similarities a necklace from her tour merchandise shares with a Nazi symbol. On Thursday (June 21), Live Nation announced it would pull the gold necklace after it drew comparisons to the Black Sun Nazi symbol.

"The necklace Live Nation designed for Shakira’s “El Dorado World Tour” was based on Pre-Columbian imagery," reads a tweet from Live Nation. "However, some fans have expressed concern that the design bears an unintentional resemblance to Neo-Nazi imagery. We sincerely apologize for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection."

The gold necklace, which sold for $9.95 as part of Shakira's El Dorado World Tour merch, is said to have been based on "pre-Columbian" imagery, but according to German outlet Bento, the necklace bears a striking resemblance to the ancient symbol.

While Shakira has not commented on the backlash, some fans pointed out the similarities on Twitter. "So Shakira most likely accidentally put a nazi symbol on her tour merch and didn't know it lmao," wrote on person. "Whenever, whatever. Do you even research the symbols you use for your World Tour merch? @shakira," another user tweeted.

The singer previously had to put her tour on hold last year after damaging vocal chords. Before postponing the tour, Shakira had revealed damage to her vocal chord came after suffering a hemorrhage on her right vocal chord. The El Dorado Tour resumed this month.

Check out the necklace below.