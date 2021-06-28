Shawn Mendes Is ‘So Scared to Be Bad’ After Fighting with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes stopped by the Man Enough podcast recently to talk about toxic masculinity, his relationship with Camila Cabello and discovering his biggest fear.

According to the singer, the breakthrough moment actually occurred during an argument with his fellow pop star girlfriend.

"I raised my voice at her and she was like, 'I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive," he told hosts Justin Baldoni, Liz Plank and Jamey Heath, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I was like, 'I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her," he added. "And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, 'Oh God, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad."

Mendes continued: "Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that that exists. And that other part of me, he's just got to be here and we've just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he's OK. But I can't avoid the fact that there's a little bit of darkness inside of me and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling."

When it came to making up from the fight, Mendes says Cabello made things all better.

"I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me," he added. "And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, 'God, that was a whole thing and I'm really sorry.'"