Here’s How Shawn Mendes Got That Giant Face Injury (PHOTOS)

In an incident tantamount to reducing the Statue of David to dust, Shawn Mendes revealed earlier this week that he'd scratched up his perfect face. So how did he manage to mar his own Mona Lisa?

He's come clean.

In a series of Instagram stories, Mendes revealed that he'd incurred cuts and bruises to his cheek and chin because he "fell of a bird. lol."

Translation: He tried to ride a scooter, and it didn't go too well.

And though Mendes seems to be OK now that the worst is behind him, fans have nevertheless voiced their horror at the prospect of a less-than-perfect Mendes mug.

"Omg ouch. The concrete really want nice at all was it? ... You still look amazing but hope you face gets better in no time ! Love you!" one Instagram follower wrote, while another noted "That's what happens when you fall too hard from heaven."

And while there are still likely countless suitors waiting in the wings for Mendes, the "In My Blood" singer recently spoke to his relationship status in a new issue of Variety, and said he's not currently pressuring himself to land a relationship.

"I'm not currently dating anyone, but it's not because I don't have time — I don't know if I'd be dating anyone if I was home in Pickering, either. It hasn't stumbled across me, and I'm not chasing it," he said. “Of course, seeing all those other artists and people in relationships, you think, 'Maybe it would be nice; who would be great for me?' And that's when you realize: 'This is wrong. Let it be. I'm not supposed to be with anyone right now.'"