Camila Cabello clearly prescribes to the belief that trying out a new look helps with moving on after a breakup. A few days after she and Shawn Mendes announced the end of their romantic relationship, she hopped on Instagram to debut a surprising hair transformation.

The "Havana" hit-maker is renowned for her flowing chestnut tresses. However, she mixed things up by posting a series of photos with mint green hair. She paired her glamorously wavy locks with a matching ruffled top and iridescent eyeshadow.

"I clean up ok," Cabello playfully captioned the photos. Check out the singer's new look below:

It's currently unclear if her hair transformation is permanent or if Cabello is rocking a wig. The latter option seems more likely, especially since the final photo in the set is of her with dark hair. Either way, it's refreshing to see her try something new.

Hopefully the refreshed hairdo (which received positive reviews in the comments section) brought her a spark of joy as she adjusts to life as a newly single woman.

Thus far Mendes hasn't debuted a new look on Instagram. However, we'd love to see him rock some pastel hair, too. Or maybe he should try out a buzz cut? Only time will tell.

Although the "Stitches" singer hasn't changed his beauty routine since the breakup, it does appear that he's keeping busy. His most recent Instagram update included several photos of him surfing. Maybe riding the waves is he helping him handle the split?

The former couple announced the end of their relationship via a joint statement shared on Cabello's Instagram story Nov. 17.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the message read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The duo have been close since the days of Fifth Harmony and collaborated on several songs over the years. According to a timeline compiled by Glamour they confirmed their romantic relationship in September 2019. Since then they've gone viral several times for sharing over-the-top moments as a couple.

Cabello reflected on how the pandemic played a role in her relationship with Mendes while participating in Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk program. She revealed that her anxiety was amplified when she was sent home from filming Cinderella and that she had to "shift her priority" to refocus.

"I was just left with my anxiety and my mind," she said of the time, according to People. "It was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home."

She made it clear that it wasn't all bad though.

"It was pretty life-changing for me just having the first moment, I feel like, since I was 15, to cry, to feel the negative emotions without feeling like I had to bury them and perform in five minutes, to be in the same place for more than two weeks because I hadn't been home for such a long time," Cabello admitted. "It gave me the gift of finding new hobbies and other things that soothe me."