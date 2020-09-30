What Is ‘Wonder’? Shawn Mendes Teases Whimsical New Album Era

Shawn Mendes gave fans a taste of his upcoming Wonder album.

The "Stitches" singer shared a video on Wednesday (September 30) which teased new music.

The video shows Mendes on the floor playing the piano on the floor of what seems to be in a studio apartment. The clip ends with two dates: October 2 and December 4. The dates could possibly mean the release of his first official single off of the project and the date of the record's release.

Within minutes of dropping the teaser, Shawn Mendes began trending on social media platforms. Along with the video, he invited fans to visit his new website, http://www.whatiswonder.com.

The website is a 360-degree virtual reality video of the set from his teaser video. Fans can zoom in to see personal Polaroids and discover hidden "Easter eggs" inside the room. Fans can also text the phone number 305-745-7485 to receive updates on his new release.

Additionally, fans discovered a set list on the floor of the virtual room that they speculated is the track list his new album.

See the rumored alleged Wonder track list, below:

The Intro

Wonder

Can't Take My Eyes Off You

Lost in Japan

Nervous

Never Be Alone

Look Up at the Stars

Lost One

Why

Always Been You

Monster (w/ special guest)

Higher

Picture of the Moon

Watch the video, below.

After the video dropped, Camila Cabello left a sweet note about her beau's project. "The world could use some magic, beauty and Wonder always, but especially right now," she wrote.

"@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world," she continued. "He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

See her post, below.