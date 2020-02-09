Shia LaBeouf Accused of Being ‘Impatient’ With Oscars Co-Presenter Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf was just trying to do his presenting duties at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 9), and now (some of) the Twitterverse is apparently ready to cancel him.

In case you missed it, LaBeouf and fellow The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen were presenting the golden statue for Best Live-Action Short prize. While their onstage moment seemed to go according to plan, many viewers felt that LaBeouf was being impatient with Gottsagen, who made history that night for being the first presenter who has Down syndrome at the 2020 Academy Awards.

LaBeouf immediately started trending on Twitter as people made their best attempts to cancel him, with many seemingly unaware that he even starred in a film with Gottsagen.

But as people were ready to cancel LaBeouf completely, there were many who came to his defense, addressing the two actors' friendship.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is about a young man who has Down syndrome, played by Gottsagen, who runs away from home to follow his dreams and become a professional wrestler; and an outlaw, played by LaBeouf, who becomes his coach. The film follows the duo's adventures, obstacles and friendship.