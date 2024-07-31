Simone Biles Wins Gold Then Shuts Down Weird Trolls

You go Simone Biles! Most of us feel thrilled and privileged to have someone with such talent, charisma, fearlessness, and professionalism donning our televisions and social media accounts.

The 27-year-old stunning Simone is now the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history after winning her eighth gold medal at the Paris summer games during the team event.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 Getty Images loading...

WHOOO HOOO! I know you were screaming from your living room, too.

This all happening while she continued to nurse a calf injury. Her GOAT label isn't going anywhere to the dismay of weird trolls.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 Getty Images loading...

Plus, as I write this article, Simone is just kicking off her greatness in Paris with four more individual events.

All-Around

Vault

Balance Beam

Floor

Before I get to the trolls, check out this super fun Instagram reel complete with sound affects. It's Simone and her Team USA mates, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey who helped bring home the team gold for women's gymnastics after standing on the podium and getting gold graced around their necks.

Okay, now for the weird trolls (I mean what kind of sad life must someone have to troll).

Anyway, according to The Cut website, Simone continues to deal with trolls who have been criticizing her body and hair for years. Trolls are going to troll, of course, but when you have what feels like 99% of the country behind you as well as fans around the world, we have her back and she has her own as well.

Some of the latest trolls gave this gorgeous girl trouble for wearing a messy bun during the team event.

Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees. Oh & a 45 min ride. Gonna hold your hand when I say this 💋Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.

If you click on the two tweets you can see these replies.

You go Simone, we love your inspiration and come on over to Threads.

