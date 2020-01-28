2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show: How to Watch, When It Airs + More

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show is just days away, but are you prepared for the big game?

Though most football fans are excited to see who will take home the championship, others will tune in to watch the Halftime Show performers, the viral commercials and A-list celebrity sightings. Basically, Super Bowl LIV will have something for everybody — even if you're only at the football viewing party for the snacks.

Below, everything you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl, including how to watch and who's playing.

When is the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV will air Sunday, February 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM ET on FOX.

Where is the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins.

Who's playing the 2020 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will compete against each other at Super Bowl LIV.

When does the 2020 Halftime Show air?

The Halftime Show takes place in between the first and second halves of the game. It’s hard to predict the exact timing since the game can have unexpected delays but viewers can expect it to begin around 8-8:30 PM ET.

Who's performing at the 2020 Halftime Show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will hit the stage to perform during the Halftime Show. There aren't many details regarding the performance, but you can expect the two to sing some of their greatest hits.

The Hustlers star also teased some "special guests," telling Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, "You end having twelve to fourteen minutes, and we are probably going to split that between us and have special guests, hopefully."

Who's performing the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl?

Demi Lovato will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" this year.

Can I stream the 2020 Halftime Show?

Super Bowl LIV will air live on FOX, but if you don't have cable there are a ton of other ways to see the Halftime Show since it can be also streamed via subscription services Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV and YouTubeTV.

How to get tickets to the 2020 SuperBowl?

If you’re looking to see the game in person, 2020 Super Bowl tickets are starting at $4,500 on Vivid Seats.

What will be the most buzz-worthy commercial at the 2020 Super Bowl?

We won't know for sure until Super Bowl LIV airs, but so far there have been a ton of commercials released that feature big names like Lil Nas X, Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Check out some of the leaked ads that will air on Super Bowl LIV, below: